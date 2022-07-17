Active Covid Cases Cross 5500 Mark In Odisha, Details Here

By WCE 2
covid cases in odisha
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Sunday continued to report a huge spike in Covid cases with 872 positives informed Information and Public Relations Department.

The state today recorded 872 Covid cases including 123 children.

Out of the total cases, 512 are quarantine cases while the rest 360 are local contacts.

Currently, there are 5696 active cases in the State.

Details of the number of Covid cases from 28 districts and the State Pool: 

1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 8
3. Bargarh: 9
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Balangir: 7
6. Boudh: 11

7. Cuttack: 96
8. Deogarh: 2
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 3
11. Ganjam: 8
12. Jagatsinghpur: 16
13. Jajpur: 12
14. Jharsuguda: 12
15. Kalahandi: 5
16. Kandhamal: 5
17. Kendrapada: 8
18. Keonjhar: 1
19. Khurda: 282
20. Koraput: 12
21. Mayurbhanj: 59
22. Nayagarh: 19

23. Nuapada: 7
24. Puri: 19
25. Rayagada: 6
26. Sambalpur: 23
27. Sonepur: 26
28. Sundargarh: 144
29. State Pool: 61

