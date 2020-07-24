Act of humanity! Doctors, human rights activists rescue injured woman beggar in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Ganjam: When the covid19 pandemic is seen testing human relations and reshaping the aspects of death, a vulnerable old-woman has been rescued by local doctors and a group of human rights activists in Buguda town of Ganjam district.

The rescued woman has been identified as Shanti, a beggar in Buguda town.

According to reports, Shanti sustained severe leg injury in an accident few days back. Due to lack of treatment the injury aggravated so much that she was not able to walk.

While Shanti was struggling to survive on a road-side, she was spotted by some local doctors and human rights activists. They rescued the helpless woman and sent her to Buguda Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment now.

