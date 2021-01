Gajapati: The Excise Department and the Mohana Police destroyed ganja cultivation worth over 19 crores in Srirampur and Daban forests of Dhepaguda panchayat in Gajapati district of Odisha.

The team conducted a raid on nearly 99 acres of land and destroyed the ganja cultivation by cutting down the plants and then burning it up said Mohana Police.

Official sources added that search is on for the owner of the plantation and the gang involved in the procurement and sale process of the contraband.