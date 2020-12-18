Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Sambalpur: After a gap of several years, the ganja mafias have once again asserted their position by cultivating weed in Sambalpur district of Odisha.

A joint team led by Redhakhol Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) raided an area near Naktideul Police Station Aunli canal, at the borders of Sambalpur and Angul districts.

A joint team of Forest, Excise, Police and Revenue Departments have conducted a raid on nearly two acres of land and destroyed the weed cultivation by cutting down the plants and then burning up the area.

The SDPO has said that there will be several raids and arrests from now.