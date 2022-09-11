Achyuta Samanta unanimously elected as President of Odisha Volleyball Association

Bhubaneswar: The Annual General Meeting and Election of Office Bearers for the year 2022-26 of Odisha Volleyball Association (OVA) were held today at Meeting Hall (Horse Gate) of Odisha Olympic Association in Barabati Stadium of Cuttack.

The election results were declared by Avijit Paul, Secretary – Odisha Olympic Association as Election Officer in presence of Anand Rajhans, Vice President – Volleyball Federation of India as Election Observer from VFI.

On behalf of all the members of Odisha Volleyball Association & other sports associations of Odisha Ashirbad Behera, Secretary, Odisha Athletic Association & Odisha Football Association felicitated Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS for bringing glory to the nation as his institute Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) won the UNESCO International Literacy Prize 2022, he also congratulated all the newly elected members of OVA and conveyed his best wishes.

Office bearers for the year 2022-26:

President: Prof. Achyuta Samanta

Working President: Kamala Kanta Pandey

Vice President: Syed Akmal Ali, Bhabani Prasad Panda, Dr. Janardan Dash, Rabindra Kumar Das, Manoranjan Jew, Bramhanda Samantray

Secretary: Dr. Gaganendu Dash

Joint Secretary: Aditya Kumar Acharya, Jagadish Chandra Behera

Treasurer: Sudhanshu Bhusan Mishra

Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Secretary OVA & DG Sports KIIT & KISS thanked all the members of OVA for re-electing him as the Secretary of OVA and assured to work with same spirit for the development of Volleyball in Odisha.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, President Volleyball Federation of India, Founder KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament Kandhamal thanked all the members of Odisha Volleyball Association for unanimously electing him as the President of OVA. He also requested all the members for support and cooperation for the development of Volleyball in Odisha in particular and India in General.