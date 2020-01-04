Achyuta Samanta to launch Recruitment drive in Kandhamal on Jan 9

Phulbani: KIIT and KISS founder Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta has initiated effort to provide employment to the educated unemployed youths in Kandhamal.

Dr. Samanta is going to organize a recruitment drive (Nijukti Mela) on January 9 at the Coronation ground in Phulbani. More than 60 companies will join the drive and provide jobs in different categories. The drive will be organized across the district with the help of the administration.

Youths educated from Class VIII standard up to Post Graduation will get an opportunity in the drive to get a job.

Dr. Samanta said that youths, especially the ones from the SC and ST possess immense aptitude. They can prove themselves if they will be provided with proper opportunity.

Registration and verification of applications have been finished so far for the upcoming recruitment drive that is to be held on Jan 9. A large number of people from each block of the district will take part in the drive. They have conveyed their gratitude to Dr. Samanta for this noble endevour.