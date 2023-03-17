Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Achyuta Samanta inaugurates PET-CT Scan at KIMS Cancer Centre in Bhubaneswar

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
PET-CT Scan at KIMS Cancer Centre

Bhubaneswar: Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT, KISS & KIMS inaugurated the modern linear accelerator-based radiotherapy and PET-CT Scan for cancer patients and related research work at the Radiation Oncology Department at KIMS Cancer Centre (KCC) in Bhubaneswar here today.

Samanta inaugurated the facilities in the presence of KIMS Pro-Vice-Chancellor CBK Mohanty and other doctors and dignitaries of the hospital.

KIMS Cancer Centre is poised to become Odisha’s first resource-appropriate unique cancer management centre for the multi-speciality treatment of all types of cancer, said Samanta on his Twitter handle.

Samanta, who is also the MP of Kandhamal, inaugurated the new fleet of four advanced KIMS Red Ambulances for better and more efficient management of patients who are in need of urgent hospitalisation in KIMS.

