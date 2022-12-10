Achyuta Samanta hails Odisha CM for extending financial assistance to Ifu Mallik

Bhubaneswar: Lok Sabha MP from Kandhamal Dr Achyuta Samanta has expressed thanks and deepest gratitude to the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on behalf of the people of his constituency for extending financial assistance to MBBS student Ifu Mallik from Kandhamal district.

Ifu, who cracked the NEET exam and secured admission at a medical college in Koraput, faced financial hurdles to pursue his studies. The State Government decided to step in and bear his entire education expenses. Dr Samanta said the warm gesture bears testimony to the Chief Minister’s affirmation that the “Odisha Mo Parivar”.

Ifu met Dr Samanta early on Saturday after meeting the CM. During the meeting, Dr Samanta blessed him with a bright future and announced to support his miscellaneous expenses. The KISS Foundation already deposited an amount of Rs 60,000 in his account. His expenses will be borne by the Foundation till the completion of his medical programme.

Dr Samanta also announced that both the brothers of Ifu will be offered employment at KISS which will further boost his morale and help him complete his medical education with confidence. Ifu expressed his deepest regards to Dr Samanta and KISS Foundation for the support extended to him and his brothers.