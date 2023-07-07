Achyuta Samanta gets yet another Honorary Doctorate, number rises to 53

Bhubaneswar: Eminent educationist, social worker and founder of KIIT & KISS, Achyuta Samanta has been conferred with honorary doctorate degree by Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University, Puri on its 9th convocation ceremony on Friday.

Achyuta Samanta got honorary D.Litt. ‘Prajnana-Vachaspati’ for his outstanding contribution to the field of education and social service. This marks the 53rd such distinction for Prof. Samanta, while it is the first honorary doctorate by Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University.

Governor of Odisha and Chancellor of the University Professor Ganeshi Lal conferred the doctorate on him.

Eminent litterateur and educationist Pratibha Ray delivered the convocation address. She expressed her happiness over the honorary doctorate bestowed on Dr. Samanta and said that every university should award him an honorary doctorate for the work that he is doing for education and social service.

Dr. Samanta expressed his gratitude to the University authorities, University Syndicate members and Education Council for selecting him for this honour. He said, it is a privilege that he started his educational journey in Puri and get an honorary doctorate from this place. This will motivate him to do more for the society, he added.

University Vice Chancellor Prof. Rabindra Kumar Panda and Registrar Sumitra Kumari Pattanaik were also present at the convocation ceremony.