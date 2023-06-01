Achyuta Samanta gets ‘Legendary Humanitarian Award’

Bhubaneswar: Founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Achyuta Samanta has been conferred with ‘Legendary Humanitarian Award.’

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal conferred Samanta with the prestigious award during a program held at Raj Bhavan on successfully running the ‘Art of Giving’ (AOG) campaign and on success of its 10th Anniversary celebration.

The special program was organised by the ‘Odisha Sachetana Nagarika Forum’ and ‘Sanskruti O Sanskruti’ to felicitate Samanta for his contribution to the society and service of the humanity.

Samanta received the award in the presence of the officials of Odisha Sachetana Nagarika Forum’ and ‘Sanskruti O Sanskruti’ and several intellectuals.

It is to be noted here that Samanta started the Art of Giving campaign on May 17, 2013. Since then, every year the International Art of Giving Day is being celebrated on May 17 across the world with different themes. The innovative of the AOG is to spread the message of cooperation, happiness, peace and harmony across the world.

The theme for this year’s AOG was ‘Helping the Help’. The followers, well-wishers and fans of AOG are observed the Day across 350 locations in 20 countries of six continents. Besides, the followers and well-wishers of AOG observed the day in 3500 locations in 29 states, 4 UTIs and 200 cities and towns in India.

