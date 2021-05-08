Achyuta Samanta Gets D.Litt From Sikkim Professional University

Bhubaneswar: Eminent educationist and founder of KISS and KIIT Dr. Achyuta Samanta was conferred with yet another honorary Doctorate of Letters (D.Litt) today. He was conferred with the honorary doctorate by the Sikkim Professional University.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta was conferred with the D.Litt on the occasion of the 5th Convocation of the University for his contribution in the field of education, health & social transformation of tribal children in the country.

It is to be noted here that Samanta has been honoured from many prestigious institutions in the country and abroad for his outstanding work in education and social service. This is his 46th doctoral degree in honours.

Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Sikkim Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha were among other dignitaries who took part in the convocation which was held virtually.

Meanwhile, the founder of KISS and KIIT thanked the Sikkim University authorities for giving him the honorary doctorate in recognition of work.

On this occasion, Samantha advised the students of the University to be good persons in the society by adopting the principles of hard work and compassion.