Achyuta Samanta attends royal ceremony of bestowing prestigious Isa Award

Manama: Kandhamal MP and founder of KIIT & KISS Universities Dr. Achyuta Samanta attended the royal ceremony of bestowing the prestigious Isa Award for Services to Humanity at Manama in Bahrain today.

In his brief meeting, Samanta also met His Majesty Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, during which the latter enquired about the former’s work.

The Kandhamal MP also met and congratulated Dr. Sanduk Ruit, a Nepali ophthalmologist with a global reputation, who is the fifth recipient of this biennial award.

In 2015, King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa had handed over the Isa Award, the highest civilian honour from the Kingdom of Bahrain, with a purse of $1 million to Samanta.

“I thank him for selecting me as the jury for the fifth edition of the coveted award,” said Samanta.