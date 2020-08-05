odisha-vigilance
ACF Under Vigilance Scanner Over Disproportionate Assets in Puri

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: The Vigilance slueths conducted simultaneous raids at Puri Wildlife Assistant Conservator of Forests(ACF) Prashant Kumar Swain’s rented house and his office on charges of possession of assets disproportionate to his source of income.

Acting on a tip-off, Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids at five places including his office and rented house in Puri.

The exact amount of disproportionate assets possessed by the accused officer will be ascertained after completion of the search drive, sources informed.

Reportedly, the raid conducted by vigilance department was underway till the last report came in.

