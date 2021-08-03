ACF Soumyaranjan’s death: 4-member team of Parlakhemundi police reaches Kaptipada to interrogate Bidyabharti

By WCE 1

Mayurbhanj: A 4-member team of Paralakhemundi police reached Kaptipada Police Station in Mayurbhanj district to interrogate Bidyabharti, wife of deceased ACF Soumyaranjan Mohapatra on Tuesday morning.

Related News

Parlakhemundi ACF death: Bharat Vikas Parishad moves Orissa…

Parlakhemundi ACF Death: Diary of Soumya found, ambulance…

Earlier on August 1, Ranjan Mohapatra, elder brother of Saumya Ranjan, had demanded CBI probe in his brothers mysterious death and also raised a question mark on the investigation carried out by the Paralakhemundi police. The exact truth will come to the fore only if CBI probes the case.

On July 12 night, the ACF was rescued from his official quarters in Paralakhemundi under mysterious circumstances with severe burns and succumbed a day later in Cuttack.

You might also like
Nation

CBSE 10th Result 2021 to release today; How to check results

State

OPTCL Recruitment 2021 through GATE: Apply online for Management Trainee Posts,…

State

Security guard shoots self in the Capital city of Odisha

State

Youth’s body recovered from roadside in Jajpur of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.