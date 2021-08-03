ACF Soumyaranjan’s death: 4-member team of Parlakhemundi police reaches Kaptipada to interrogate Bidyabharti

Mayurbhanj: A 4-member team of Paralakhemundi police reached Kaptipada Police Station in Mayurbhanj district to interrogate Bidyabharti, wife of deceased ACF Soumyaranjan Mohapatra on Tuesday morning.

Earlier on August 1, Ranjan Mohapatra, elder brother of Saumya Ranjan, had demanded CBI probe in his brothers mysterious death and also raised a question mark on the investigation carried out by the Paralakhemundi police. The exact truth will come to the fore only if CBI probes the case.

On July 12 night, the ACF was rescued from his official quarters in Paralakhemundi under mysterious circumstances with severe burns and succumbed a day later in Cuttack.