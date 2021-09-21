Accused flees from Police custody in Odisha’s Jajpur district

By WCE 5
Jajpur: Throwing challenge to Police, an accused reportedly fled from Police custody on Tuesday in Jajpur district of Odisha. The accused managed to flee from Chandikhol Out Post.

The accused has been identified as Sipua Jena of Nishimala village in the district.

As per reports, the accused had been arrested by Chandikhol Police Out Post yesterday.  However, today he managed to escape from premises of the Out Post.

Reportedly, the accused convinced the Police personnel to visit the Out Post toilet to attend natural call. However, from there he tactically managed to flee.

After knowing that the accused fled from the scene, Police have initiated a man haunt to nab the accused as soon as possible.

We are yet to get reaction of Police in this matter.

