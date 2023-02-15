Accused escapes from police custody in Jharsuguda of Odisha

Jharsuguda: In a shocking case, an accused who had been arrested by the police on Tuesday has escaped from the police station in Jharsuguda district.

The incident took place shortly before the accused was being shifted to the court to be produced before the magistrate.

The police has launched a search operation in this matter. Further detailed report is awaited in this case.