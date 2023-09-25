Accused escapes from police custody in Deogarh of Odisha

Deogarh: In a shocking case, an accused who had been arrested by the police on Monday has escaped from the police station in Deogarh district of Odisha.

According to reliable reports, an accused who had been arrested in a kidnapping case of a minor escaped from the Kundheigola police station in Deogarh district of Odisha.

The incident took place shortly before the accused was being shifted to the court to be produced before the magistrate and the judge denied his bail.

The accused has been identified as Suman Behera, a resident of Auli village. Suman was arrested by the police in the case of abducting a minor. After the bail was denied in the court he decided to escape.

The accused Suman Behera hit the constable in front of Deogarh Jail and managed to escape. The Deogarh police is conducting a thorough investigation to file a case against the accused and arrest him.

The police has launched a search operation for the accused. Further detailed reports are is awaited in this case.

Also Read: Miscreants Loot Gold Ornaments Worth Rs 20 Lakh At Gunpoint In Sambalpur