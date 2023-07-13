Accused arrested 13 years after murder but flees police custody in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: An accused who was arrested 13 years after murdering a youth but fled from the police custody in Odisha’s Sambalpur district today.

Court had issued arrest warrant against one Gulgula Khan after he did not appear despite repeated summon in a murder case. However, Sambalpur Town police arrested him today from Saliabagicha.

Later, cops were taking Khan to the court from the police station to produce him before the court. However, taking the advantage of the loose security arrangement he fled from the police custody.

Gulgula Khan and some of his friends had reportedly killed on Salim in 2000. His associates were arrested earlier. Even Gulgula was released on bail. The court used to send him notice to go for hearing in the court. However, he was skipping the court hearing, following which warrant against was issued against him.