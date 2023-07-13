Accused arrested 13 years after murder but flees police custody in Sambalpur

An accused who was arrested 13 years after murdering a youth but fled from the police custody in Odisha’s Sambalpur district today.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Accused flees police custody in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: An accused who was arrested 13 years after murdering a youth but fled from the police custody in Odisha’s Sambalpur district today.

Court had issued arrest warrant against one Gulgula Khan after he did not appear despite repeated summon in a murder case. However, Sambalpur Town police arrested him today from Saliabagicha.

Must Read

BMC to commemorate ‘Revenue Day’ every Saturday

Make Efforts to Accelerate Transformation of Odisha: CM to…

Mentally challenged woman hacked to death in Odisha’s Khurda…

Later, cops were taking Khan to the court from the police station to produce him before the court. However, taking the advantage of the loose security arrangement he fled from the police custody.

Gulgula Khan and some of his friends had reportedly killed on Salim in 2000. His associates were arrested earlier. Even Gulgula was released on bail. The court used to send him notice to go for hearing in the court. However, he was skipping the court hearing, following which warrant against was issued against him.

You might also like
State

Anubhav-Barsha marital discord: Orissa HC issues directive to expedite hearing

State

AIIMS Bhubaneswar exec director cautions against rising conjunctivitis cases

State

Plus-2 Girl Student Found Dead with Throat Slit in Balangir

State

Yet another car of Golden Baba worth Rs. 1cr seized by ED!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans