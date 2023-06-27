Accounts Officer in vigilance scanner for taking bribe in Odisha

Deogarh: Odisha Vigilance sleuths apprehended Rajendra Dash, the Accounts Officer of Reamal Block in Deogarh district while demanding and accepting bribe.

As per reports, Dash, who belongs to the Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service (OTAS), was detained by the Vigilance officials while demanding and accepting bribe Rs 6,000 from a complainant for processing release of pending bill in favour of complaint in connection with construction of Anganwadi Centre.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the exclusive possession of Dash and seized, said sources adding that following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Dash in Deogarh and Sambalpur districts from disproportionate assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance PS U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against the accused Accounts Officer. Detailed report follows.