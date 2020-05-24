Bhubaneswar: Retired IPS officer Bipin Bihari Mishra’s account has been hacked. According to sources, the hacker has reportedly demanded Rs 2000 Euros (Rs 1.5 lakh approx)

He has threatened to leak secret information if the former DG fails to pay the amount. Mishra lodged a complaint at Nayapalli police station in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The police with the help of experts has changed the password of the said account and the issue has been resolved for now.

The police are however trying to find the whereabouts of the hacker.