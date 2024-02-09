Accident victim’s eyes donated in Odisha’s Sundergarh district

Sundergarh: In an exemplarily decision, family members of an accident victim reportedly donated his eyes in Odisha’s Sundergarh district today.

According to report, Yogeswar Nayak, an employee of Jasoda Bishnu College, was hit by an unknown Hyva Truck near Remunda Chhaka under Bhasma police station of the district yesterday.

While patrolling in the locality, police rescued Nayak in a critical condition and sent him to Sundergarh District Headquarter Hospital. However, the doctor declared him received dead.

Irate over the death of Nayak, hundreds of villagers, including the staff and students of the said college, blocked the road at the scene of the incident. Several vehicles were stranded on the road due to the road blockade. They demanded adequate compensation for the family and job for one of the family members.

On being informed about the SDPO along with the local police reached the spot and assured to pay compensation and convinced the protest to withdraw the road blockade.

The family of the deceased thought that he is no longer in this world, so someone should be given the eyes to see the world. Later, they donated the eyes at the hospital and expressed their happiness over the donation saying that they would always feel the presence of Nayak through the person who would receive his eyes.