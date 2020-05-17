Koraput: Tension ran high on the premises of Koraput Medical College and Hospital following the death of an accident victim this evening.

One Tarun Nag (22) and two others namely Gajraj Nayak and Aravind Sagar had reportedly sustained severe injuries after the bike on which they were traveling met with an accident at Chindiriguda, some three kilometers away from Koraput.

All of them were admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, Tarun died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Alleging medical negligence, his family members created ruckus on the premises of the hospital.

The situation became normal only when a team of Koraput Town police rushed to the hospital and pacified the angry family members of the deceased youth.

Gajraj Nayak and Aravind Sagar are now undergoing treatment in the hospital, said the police adding that Tarun’s body will be handed over to his family members after completion of postmortem.