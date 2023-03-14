Accident of matric student in Keonjhar, fails to appear exams

Anandapur: In a tragic incident, a matric student in Keonjhar district of Odisha has not been able to appear for exams on Tuesday.

According to reports, a student has failed to appear in Matric exam after suffering critical injuries in a head-on collision between two bikes.

The accident has been reported from near BN High School in Keonjhar district of Odisha. The student has been rushed in a critical condition to the nearby hospital.

The police is investigating into the matter. Further detailed report awaited.