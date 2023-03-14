Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Accident of matric student in Keonjhar, fails to appear exams

In a tragic incident, a matric student in Keonjhar district of Odisha has not been able to appear for exams on Tuesday. 

By Sudeshna Panda
According to reports, a student has failed to appear in Matric exam after suffering critical injuries in a head-on collision between two bikes.

Puri market complex fire: Committee submits detailed…

Thief fail to loot ATM in Odisha, set it on fire!

The accident has been reported from near BN High School in Keonjhar district of Odisha. The student has been rushed in a critical condition to the nearby hospital.

The police is investigating into the matter. Further detailed report awaited.

ALSO READ: Thief fail to loot ATM in Odisha, set it on fire!

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

