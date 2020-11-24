Nabarangpur: An accident has occurred near Chikili village under Jharigaon block of Nabarangpur district in Odisha in wee hours of morning.

According to reports, a bike rider and pillion lost control and fell into the Bamuni Canal and died on the spot. The incident is said to have occurred during mid-night or in the wee hours of morning.

The locals spotted the bike and the rider in the morning and informed the police. Two dead bodies have been found from the spot.

The bike bears a Chhattisgarh registration number- CG05K-5051. The police is yet to arrive on the spot. The identity of the bodies is yet to be ascertained.