Accident in Odisha: Bike rider dies on Puri-Bhubaneswar NH
Bike rider dies on the spot in an accident in Odisha as bike collides with car on Wednesday morning in Puri-Bhubaneswar NH.
Bhubaneswar: In a sad incident, a bike rider has been killed in an accident in Odisha on Wednesday in the morning hours said reports.
The accident took place in front of Chandanpur Rehabilitation Center situated on Puri -Bhubaneswar National Highway.
Related News
The bike rider died on the spot as his bike collided with a car. The deceased has been identified as Vivekananda Sahu. He is a resident of Silo village under Gobindpur block.
The locals immediately informed the police. The police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for post-mortem.
Investigation is underway. Further details awaited.