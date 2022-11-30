Accident in Odisha: Bike rider dies on Puri-Bhubaneswar NH

Bhubaneswar: In a sad incident, a bike rider has been killed in an accident in Odisha on Wednesday in the morning hours said reports.

The accident took place in front of Chandanpur Rehabilitation Center situated on Puri -Bhubaneswar National Highway.

The bike rider died on the spot as his bike collided with a car. The deceased has been identified as Vivekananda Sahu. He is a resident of Silo village under Gobindpur block.

The locals immediately informed the police. The police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Investigation is underway. Further details awaited.