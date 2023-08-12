Accident in Nayagarh of Odisha, youth killed as truck runs over him

Nayagarh: In a tragic road accident in Nayagarh district of Odisha on Saturday, a youth has been killed on the spot, said reports.

A fatal road accident has taken place in Nayagarh district’s Bhapur market. The youth died on the highway as a Hyva hit him from behind. The local people blocked the road by keeping the dead body and demanded compensation.

There is marked unrest at the scene. As a result, the traffic on the highway was disrupted. There was a huge traffic jam on either side of the road said reports.

According to the information, a goods-laden truck lost its balance due to speeding and hit the bike in front of the Bhapur market. The accident was so severe that the youth died on the spot.

The deceased youth has been identified as Tukuna Behera of Pitakhai area of ​​Fatehgarh. After receiving the news, the Fatehgarh police reached the spot and are trying to placate the agitated locals.