Khordha: In a tragic incident, a man was killed by a speeding car while returning from Puri after distributing invitations for a relative’s wedding.

Reports say, Satyavadi Sahu and Basu Sahu went to Puri to on a motorcycle and was on his way back when he was hit by a car at Mangalpur junction on the Puri-Bhubaneswar National Highway.

Out of the two people, Basu Sahu was critically injured while Satyavadi Sahu was killed at the scene.

Pipili police arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem and has launched a enquiry.