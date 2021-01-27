Accident In Khordha Of Odisha, 1 Killed, 1 Critical

By WCE 2
bike accident odisha
Representational Image: DeccanHerald

Khordha: In a tragic incident, a man was killed by a speeding car while returning from Puri after distributing invitations for a relative’s wedding.

Reports say, Satyavadi Sahu and Basu Sahu went to Puri to on a motorcycle and was on his way back when he was hit by a car at Mangalpur junction on the Puri-Bhubaneswar National Highway.

Out of the two people, Basu Sahu was critically injured while Satyavadi Sahu was killed at the scene.

Pipili police arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem and has launched a enquiry.

You might also like
State

Bike Ambulance Inaugurated In Mayurbhanj District Of Odisha

State

Parikhya Darpan Released In Odisha For Matric Examinees

State

138 Covid Positives In Odisha In 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,34,667

State

Man Crushed To Death By Speeding Vehicle In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.