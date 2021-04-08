Accident In Cuttack City Of Odisha, 1 Dead, 2 Critical

By WCE 2
accident in cuttack
File Photo: Representational Image

Cuttack: In a tragic incident in Cuttack city on Thursday, one person has died while two others have been said to be critical in an accident.

Reportedly, an oil tanker lost control and barged into a lassi stall in Peer Bazar area of Jagatpur in Cuttack.

As many as three customers in the lassi stall were critically injured, all of them were rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital.

According to the latest reports, one of them has succumbed to the injuries in the hospital.

The local immediately informed the Jagatpur Police. They have seized the oil tanker but the driver of the tanker has managed to escape from the spot.

