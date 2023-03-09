Accident in Bhadrak of Odisha, youth killed

Basudebpur: In a tragic incident, a youth has been killed in an unknown vehicle collision in front of the Bidepur power structure on Dhamra road.

The deceased has been identified as Madan Baroi of Padu Nagar Panchayat area in Basudevpur a town and a Municipality in Bhadrak District of Odisha.

The locals rushed the man to the nearby hospital, but he was declared brought dead by the doctors, said reports.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.