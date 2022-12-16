Access to quality education for students will not be compromised with: Samir Ranjan Dash

Bhubaneswar: Addressing the state-level training programme for DEOs and BEOs at Krushi Bhawan Auditorium on Friday, School & Mass Education Department Samir Ranjan Dash underlined the importance of re-imagining education ecosystem in the state by brainstorming on strategies and policies.

The inaugural session of the two-day inclusive conference witnessed the addressal of Dash on policy and regulatory issues, implementation of best practices, offering solutions for implementation challenges and the need of establishing frameworks to improve education delivery by devising innovations in education to achieve the ambitious objectives of strengthening school education.

The Minister also laid pressing importance on the smooth release of pension to teachers and the timely disbursement of scholarships to eligible students.

“Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, our department has holistically transformed the educational backdrop of Odisha. Transparent and timely execution of development projects by prioritizing regular PTA meetings have firmed the foundation for the state government to ensure that accessible quality education to the students of the state is not compromised with. In this regard, the collective functionality of head teachers, teachers, CRCCs, BEOs and DEOs will furbish the performance of the students in board exams,” he opined while shedding light on the current sustainable education system that prioritises creativity over conformity.

Applauding the efforts and efficiency of the teachers of government and government-aided schools, Dash said that time has come to channelize their skills in transforming schools as state-of-the-art education hubs. The much-appreciated approach of the state govt.’s role and subsequent outcomes in implementing FLN (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy) and LRP (Learning Recovery Plan) in schools was also discussed about.

The following sessions were rolled out on discourses regarding various policies and affairs of the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Directorate of Teacher Education and State Council of Educational Research & Training (TE & SCERT), Mid-Day Meal (MDM) and OSEPA.

Aswathy S., Commissioner-cum-Secretary, S & ME Department moderated the session and Anupam Saha, SPD-OSEPA delivered the welcome address.