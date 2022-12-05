Accept e-FIRs over crime against women: Orissa High Court to Odisha Police

Cuttack: In a landmark decision, the Orissa High Court has directed the Odisha Police to register e-first information reports (FIRs) over crimes against women.

While conducting a hearing of a case of crime against a woman reported from the Cuttack Sadar Police Station, a high court bench comprising Dr. Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi directed the State police to receive e-FIRs from the victim women.

Cuttack Sadar Police Station IIC Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra appeared before the court personally, said sources.

The court also has asked the Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha to submit his reply to the ruling within 15 days, added the source.

The next hearing of the case will be conducted on January 5.