Absconded Male friend of deceased lawyer Dipali Jena surrenders

Bhubaneswar: The lawyer Dipali Priyadarshini Jena “suicide” case took a twist Tuesday as the absconded man, who had called the victim’s sister on the fateful day about the deceased, surrendered today in the Sessions Judge Court here in Odisha.

Bikram Mishra, claimed as the boyfriend of the deceased lawyer had applied for anticipatory bail in the High Court which eventually directed him to surrender before the Sessions Court. Accordingly, today he surrendered and later the court remanded him to judicial custody and he was sent to Jharpada Jail.

Notably, the body of a woman lawyer had been found hanging under mysterious circumstances inside a house at Vijay Vihar under Dhauli police limits in October last year. The deceased was identified as Deepali Priyadarshini, a native of Balasore, who was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her rented accommodation.

Though it seemed like a case of suicide, the younger sister of the deceased Sephali Priyadarshini however alleged foul play in the incident. She said that she had been to her friend’s house last night when she received a call from a male friend of her sister. The male friend of her sister is Bikram who surrendered today.