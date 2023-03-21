Abolition of Odisha Administrative Tribunal valid: Supreme Court

Supreme Court held that the abolition of the Odisha Administrative Tribunal was constitutionally valid, Said reliable reports on Tuesday. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud while heading a bench in the Apex Court rejected the challenge of the decision by the tribunal bar association.

“We hold that abolition of Orissa Administrative Tribunal (OAT) was constitutionally valid. Article 323A (dealing with Administrative tribunals) does not preclude the Union of India to abolish state administrative tribunals. The decision to abolish the tribunal is not violative of Article 14 of the Constitution,” the bench also comprising Justice PS Narasimha said.

The Supreme Court heard an appeal filed by the Orissa Administrative Tribunal Bar Association against a high court order. It is worth mentioning that the Orissa High Court had upheld the notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training of the central government on August 2, 2019. It is to be noted that this was the judgement that abolished OAT.

The OAT has not served the purpose of delivery of speedy justice to litigants observed the Orissa High Court in its judgement.