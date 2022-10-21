ABLE’s Eastern and North-eastern Regional Chapter Launches in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises (ABLE) today launched the Eastern and North-eastern Regional Chapter in KIIT University in collaboration with KIIT – Technology Business Incubator, KIIT University and Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster (BCKIC) Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion G S Krishnan, Hon. President, ABLE said, “the need for establishing the regional chapter to support the growth of the biotech sector in this part of the country by undertaking various activities was felt and we are happy that now it is in place.”

Dr. Mrutyunjay Suar, Professor & Director General of R&D and Innovation, KIIT University, CEO of KIITTBI and Chairman of BCKIC Foundation who agreed in the establishment of the eastern and north-eastern chapter said “regular industry leadership talks and startup mentorship programs along with seminars and conferences will be organized to bring academia, industry, and policymakers to make the eastern and north-eastern region a Bioeconomic hub of India.”

Dr. P M Murali, Co-founder & Chairman, Jananom Pvt Ltd; Narayanan Suresh, COO, ABLE and Ravi Bhola, Partner, K&S Partners were also present on this occasion.

It is to be noted here that ABLE is a pan-India forum that represents the Indian Biotechnology Sector. ABLE has over 400 members from all across India representing all verticals of the sector like Agri-biotech, Bio-pharma, Industrial biotech, Bioinformatics, Investment banks, Venture Capital firms, leading Research and Academic Institutes and Law Firms, and Equipment Suppliers.