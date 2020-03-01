Abinas Nayak Of Odisha Wins Masterchef, Walks Away With 25 Lakh

Bhubaneswar: A 27 yr old techie from Odisha, Abinas Nayak won the trophy in the Season 6 of the highly popular cooking reality show Masterchef India.

The result was declared yesterday by international chefs Vikas Khanna, Vineet Bhatia and Ranveer Brar.

His first dish on the show was Chicken Besara which mesmerized the judges, They were all praises for him. His USP was dishes from Odisha with a modern twist.

He won eight challenges during the cookery show. It is noteworthy that he was the first Odia to be a part of MasterChef.

The 27 yr old Abinas from Ganjam had to defeat 33 yr old Oindrila Bala of Kolkata, to win the title and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs.

Oindrilla Bala was declared as the runner-up.

Abinas has been popular in the cooking circuit as he had received the Lokicooks Fellowship 2019. He was also among the Top 15 in the Hungry for Haldiram’s cooking contest last year.

Season 6 of Masterchef the reality cookery show premiered on December 7 and ended yesterday i.e. 29th February