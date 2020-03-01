Abinas Nayak Of Odisha Wins Masterchef, Walks Away With 25 Lakh
The Show Was Telecast Yesterday Where Abinas From Odisha Was Declared The Winner
Bhubaneswar: A 27 yr old techie from Odisha, Abinas Nayak won the trophy in the Season 6 of the highly popular cooking reality show Masterchef India.
The result was declared yesterday by international chefs Vikas Khanna, Vineet Bhatia and Ranveer Brar.
His first dish on the show was Chicken Besara which mesmerized the judges, They were all praises for him. His USP was dishes from Odisha with a modern twist.
He won eight challenges during the cookery show. It is noteworthy that he was the first Odia to be a part of MasterChef.
The 27 yr old Abinas from Ganjam had to defeat 33 yr old Oindrila Bala of Kolkata, to win the title and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs.
Oindrilla Bala was declared as the runner-up.
Abinas has been popular in the cooking circuit as he had received the Lokicooks Fellowship 2019. He was also among the Top 15 in the Hungry for Haldiram’s cooking contest last year.
Season 6 of Masterchef the reality cookery show premiered on December 7 and ended yesterday i.e. 29th February
How come? Still competition is going on… It’s 11th week…. Nd u showing result
Congratulations Abinash…. I am a big fan of yours … I watch d show because of you & smrutishree … You made every Odia proud of you….. With lots of love & best wishes for your future.
Its totally fake. How can u even post this.
Hey dude, you make odisha proud in a coveted segment and showcase authentic odia cuisine in a national platter..congrats!!!
Exactly… Competition is still on its 11th week.. How can he be the winner?
Congratulations . Let’s prove the world Odisha is no more the state of hungry people..its the land where people know how to feed, how to serve n how to win hearts. Proud of you.
This is fake news..
Still the competition nis going on..
He’s my favorite and I wish him to be win, but how can you spread such a totally wrong, fake and unbelievable rumours with no evidence, show is not finished yet, almost 7 contestants are remaining to compete one another. He z strongest constestant. But he z not winner yet.
Congrats Abhinas.