Abinas Nayak Masterchef

Abinas Nayak Of Odisha Wins Masterchef, Walks Away With 25 Lakh

The Show Was Telecast Yesterday Where Abinas From Odisha Was Declared The Winner

By KalingaTV Bureau
9 39,298

Bhubaneswar: A 27 yr old techie from Odisha,  Abinas Nayak won the trophy in the Season 6 of the highly popular cooking reality show Masterchef India.

The result was declared yesterday by international chefs Vikas Khanna, Vineet Bhatia and Ranveer Brar.

His first dish on the show was Chicken Besara which mesmerized the judges, They were all praises for him. His USP was dishes from Odisha with a modern twist.

Related News

Woman Creates Ruckus During Traffic Checking In Bhubaneswar,…

Youth turns monster: Axes his own mother to death in Odisha

Gold For Odisha’s Dutee Chand In Khelo India Games,…

Youth found hanging in mango orchard in Mayurbhanj

He won eight challenges during the cookery show. It is noteworthy that he was the first Odia to be a part of MasterChef.

The 27 yr old Abinas from Ganjam had to defeat 33 yr old Oindrila Bala of Kolkata, to win the title and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs.

Oindrilla Bala was declared as the runner-up.

Abinas has  been popular in the cooking circuit as  he had received the Lokicooks Fellowship 2019.  He was also among the Top 15 in the Hungry for Haldiram’s cooking contest last year.

Season 6 of Masterchef the reality cookery show premiered on December 7 and ended yesterday i.e. 29th February

You might also like
State

Woman Creates Ruckus During Traffic Checking In Bhubaneswar, Watch

State

Youth turns monster: Axes his own mother to death in Odisha

State

Gold For Odisha’s Dutee Chand In Khelo India Games, Yet Again

State

Youth found hanging in mango orchard in Mayurbhanj

9 Comments
  1. Prerna says

    How come? Still competition is going on… It’s 11th week…. Nd u showing result

    Reply
  2. Monalisa Barick says

    Congratulations Abinash…. I am a big fan of yours … I watch d show because of you & smrutishree … You made every Odia proud of you….. With lots of love & best wishes for your future.

    Reply
  3. Aryan says

    Its totally fake. How can u even post this.

    Reply
  4. PRASANTA MOHANTY says

    Hey dude, you make odisha proud in a coveted segment and showcase authentic odia cuisine in a national platter..congrats!!!

    Reply
  5. Blessy says

    Exactly… Competition is still on its 11th week.. How can he be the winner?

    Reply
  6. Smruti Sahoo says

    Congratulations . Let’s prove the world Odisha is no more the state of hungry people..its the land where people know how to feed, how to serve n how to win hearts. Proud of you.

    Reply
  7. Shiv says

    This is fake news..
    Still the competition nis going on..

    Reply
  8. Safiya says

    He’s my favorite and I wish him to be win, but how can you spread such a totally wrong, fake and unbelievable rumours with no evidence, show is not finished yet, almost 7 contestants are remaining to compete one another. He z strongest constestant. But he z not winner yet.

    Reply
  9. Manish says

    Congrats Abhinas.

    Reply

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.