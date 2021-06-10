Abhishek Mohapatra’s wife observes Savitri brata in Odisha’s Bhadrak dist

Bhadrak: The wife of Abhishek Mohapatra, who was airlifted from Bhubaneswar Airport and these days under treatment in a Kolkata Hospital, observed Savitri Brata on Thursday wishing long life of husband.

It is to be noted that after being affected by Covid, 30 year old Abhishek Mohapatra from Basudevpur area of Bhadrak district in Odisha was airlifted to Kolkata for advanced treatment. The young patient, who is struggling for life in the hospital bed, was shifted from a private hospital to Bhubaneswar Airport through green corridor and was airlifted. He was shifted to Kolkata to be given ECMO treatment.

Mousumi, the wife of Abhishek today executed the rituals of Savitri brata in her in-laws’ house in Basudevpur wishing long life of her husband.

Mousumi and Abhishek got married merely one month ago. Since, ECMO treatment facility is a costly affair, the patient’s wife had urged public for financial assistance for treatment of Abhishek.

Also read: Abhishek Mahapatra reaches Kolkata for ECMO treatment
