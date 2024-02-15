Actor cum MP Anubhav Mohanty’s father Abhay Mohanty passes away at 74

Cuttack: Abhay Mohanty, father of actor cum MP Anubhav Mohanty, passed away in Cuttack on Thursday. He was 74. He was being shifted to a hospital today for health check-up when he succumbed to the chronic ailment on the way to the hospital.

Reportedly, later his mortal remains was kept at their house in Nandi Sahi area of Cuttack when a lot of people visited to pay their tribute.

Late Mohanty was a popular figure. He was an academician who worked as a lecturer in different colleges.

More reports awaited.