Sambalpur: Abducted 62-year old businessman Naresh Agarwal of Bareipali in the district was rescued safely by police from Hirakud FCI in Samabalpur district late last night.

The Abductors managed to flee from the spot and the police rescued Naresh.

A 5-member special investigation team (SIT) under Sadar SDPO Tapan Mohanty is investigating into the matter. Further investigation is underway and the accused will be arrested soon, informed a senior official.

Last afternoon, Naresh Agarwal, visited Sason to see the construction work at his own land of the locality.

In the meantime, four masked men came in a car to the spot. While two persons were engaged in conversation with Agarwal, other two leaked out the air from the tyre of his vehicle.

When the businessman protested, the miscreants allegedly overpowered him at gun point and kidnapped him in another car.