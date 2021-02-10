Koraput: A newborn baby girl has been rescued from near Kakiriguma railway station in Koraput district of Odisha.

According to reports, the locals spotted the child while she was being mauled by a stray dog and informed the Kakiriguma police.

The cops arrived at the spot and informed the child helpline about the injured newborn in order to rescue her. Soon after getting the information, they arrived at the spot and rescued the baby girl.

She has been admitted to the Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput.

However, the police team are investigating the details about the child.