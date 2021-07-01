Abandoned newborn rescued from Cuttack of Odisha

Cuttack: In an unfortunate incident, a new-born baby has been rescued from a bag in CDA Sector 13 area of Cuttack city in Odisha on Thursday.

According to reports, locals of the CDA sector 13 area heard a baby crying in the locality. Upon searching the area, they found a baby crying inside a bag. Immediately, the locals informed the police, who rushed to the spot as soon as possible and rescued the new-born baby.

Also read: Bus Fare Hiked In Odisha With Immediate Effect Due To Increase In Diesel Price

The cops have admitted the new-born to Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack for treatment.

The parents of the new born and the circumstances for deserting it are yet to be known.