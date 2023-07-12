Abandoned newborn boy rescued in Bhubaneswar

An abandoned newborn boy was rescued from near Acharya Vihar Chhaka of Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Bhubaneswar: An abandoned newborn boy was rescued from near Acharya Vihar Chhaka of Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

One Ritanjali Mohanty of Akhandalamani Slum reportedly traced the baby and admitted him to the Capital Hospital and after providing treatment brought him to her house.

Later, on getting information about the newborn, the Saheed Nagar Police quickly acted and rescued the boy from her. As the baby was in need of care and protection, police intimated child welfare committee Bhubaneswar.

Soon, the baby was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for further care and management.

Meanwhile, the incident has shocked one and all as even the female child has become unwanted these days.

