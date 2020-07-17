Nabrangpur: An abandoned newly born baby boy was rescued from one of the corn fields in Raighar city of Nabrangpur district in Odisha. The newborn was heard crying and was rescued by the villagers.

The incident has been reported from the stretch of road between Parabela and Churadi. The baby boy had been abandoned in a roadside corn field.

The infant was rescued and handed over to an Asha didi who admitted him to the Jodinga Primary Health Care Center. Since his condition became critical the doctor advised to transfer him to the Umerkote Community Health Center (CHC)

A woman of the village has come forward and offered to adopt the new born as she is childless. She has asked for permission from the concerned authorities.

On the the pediatrician treating the new born has said that there is marked improvement in his health.