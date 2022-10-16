Abandoned new-born baby left inside plastic bag rescued in Odisha’s Keonjhar district

Keonjhar: An abandoned new-born baby was rescued in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Sunday. The baby had been kept inside a plastic bag and left near a canal under Harichandanpur block of the district. The new-born has been admitted to Keonjhar hospital and his health condition is said to be stable.

As per reports, the locals heard sound of a baby crying coming from near a canal in Gopinathpur village. As the baby was left inside a bag that was in the canal, initially nobody dared to reach near it. However, later a youth named Shailendra Munda went near the bag and rescued the new born baby that was struggling inside the plastic bag.

After getting information the Asha worker and Anganwadi worker also reached the spot. Later, Childline was contacted. The locals called for the Ambulance to shift the baby to the hospital but as the Ambulance did not turn up for long, Munda brought him to the hospital in a car. The baby has been admitted to Keonjhar hospital. The health condition of the baby is stable, informed the CDMO.