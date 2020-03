Bhubaneswar: As a precautionary measure to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the Odisha Government has decided to close down the Aahaar Centres temporarily.

The closure will continue till the 29th of March, statewide.

It is noteworthy that a complete lock down has been ordered in Odisha today by the Government.

It shall be applicable from midnight of 24th March 24 to midnight of 29th March.