Berhampur: The Ganjam district administration has made a recommendation of compulsory registration of marriage details with the unique identification number (Aadhaar card). The decision has been made to keep a check on child marriages in the district.

As per the rule, the husband and wife both should have valid Aadhaar card numbers so that there should not be mistake in the age of the bride and groom. This Aadhaar card number will be used during the marriage registration process. Anganwadi workers of the district have been asked to verify Aadhar cards of the brides and grooms.

Worth mentioning, as many as 172 child marriages have been stopped by the Child Line and administration in Ganjam district from 2019-20. Similarly, at least 62 child marriages have been stopped in just one month this year.

It may be noted here that at least 1172 villages in Ganjam district have earned child-marriage free tag.