Aadhaar mandatory for marriage in Ganjam district, Odisha

By IANS 13
ganjam news today

Berhampur: The Ganjam district administration has made a recommendation of compulsory registration of marriage details with the unique identification number (Aadhaar card).  The decision has been made to keep a check on child marriages in the district.

As per the rule, the husband and wife both should have valid Aadhaar card numbers so that there should not be mistake in the age of the bride and groom. This Aadhaar card number will be used during the marriage registration process. Anganwadi workers of the district have been asked to verify Aadhar cards of the brides and grooms.

Worth mentioning, as many as 172 child marriages have been stopped by the Child Line and administration in Ganjam district from 2019-20. Similarly, at least 62 child marriages have been stopped in just one month this year.

It may be noted here that at least 1172 villages in Ganjam district have earned child-marriage free tag.

You might also like
State

Odisha CM takes up State Infra Projects with Union Road Transport & Highways…

State

KIIT student’s initiative to tie radium bands on stray animals to avoid…

State

Odisha CM to inaugurate street lighting on Bhubaneswar-Puri bypass tomorrow

State

Illicit Liquor dens busted in Banapur of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.