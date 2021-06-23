A support during tough times; Odisha dispatches 1677 Medical Oxygen tankers to States in last 62 days

Bhubaneswar: At the time when India is under stress to provide Medical oxygen to Covid-19 infected patients, Odisha has continued to provide medical oxygen tankers to various States.

In the last 62 days, a total of 1677 tankers/containers carrying 31255.833 MT medical oxygen have been dispatched under supervision of Odisha Police to 17 States/UTs in the country.

As many as 125 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 2036.562 MT, 343 from Dhenkanal with 5749.95 MT, 329 from Jajpur with 6675.454 MT and 880 from Rourkela with 16793.867 MT.

A total of 491 tankers with 9612.701 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Andhra Pradesh, and 405 tankers with 7263.289 MT of oxygen to Telangana. Tamil Nadu has received 283 tankers filled with 5255.328 MT of medical oxygen.

Similarly, Haryana has received 182 tankers filled with 3331.793 MT of oxygen. 41 tankers with 660.051 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Maharashtra, while 836.711 MT of oxygen filled in 50 tankers have been dispatched to Chhattisgarh. As many as 68 tankers have carried around 1319.962 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 67 tankers with 1182.6 MT of oxygen have been sent to Madhya Pradesh till date.

Also read: Bhubaneswar Registers 375 New COVID19 Positive Cases And 384 Recoveries Today

22 tankers with 410.24 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Delhi, 4 tankers with 107.89 MT sent to Punjab, 29 tankers with 573.76 MT sent to Karnataka, 3 tankers with 66.14 MT sent to Bihar, 2 tankers with 25.29 MT sent to Chandigarh, 21 tankers with 405.068 MT sent to Kerala, 3 tanker with 73.48 MT sent to West Bengal, 4 tanker with 92.11 MT sent to Jharkhand and 2 tankers with 39.42 MT of Oxygen have been sent so far to Rajasthan in last 62 days.

Odisha Police has been committed to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transporting of medical oxygen which will serve thousands of needy patients in UP, MP, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Kerala, Jharkhand and other states.

Based on the directive of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a Special Cell was formed under Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to States facing deficit. A Dedicated Corridor has been set up with round the clock monitoring. District SsP/DCsP and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions.