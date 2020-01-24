building collapses at bhubaneswar airport

Building collapses at Biju Pattnaik Airport; Two injured, Several Trapped

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A portion of an under-construction building of the Biju Pattnaik International Airport (BPIA) collapsed on Friday night causing  massive damage to the Airport.

Several people are feared to have been trapped under the debris and two were rushed to the hospital.

The building was being constructed to  link  Terminal 1 with Terminal 2 at the Bhubaneswar Airport.

While two persons were immediately rushed to the Capital hospital, several others are assumed to have been trapped under the collapsed building. Rescue efforts by the CISF personnel and Fire Personnel going on to save the trapped persons.

The CISF personnel and local police have cordoned the entire Airport and no one is allowed to enter the Airport at this moment.

