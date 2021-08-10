A must-know information for students appearing OJEE 2021, Check details

Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) on Tuesday informed that the last date for submission of online application forms for all the courses (except B. Tech.) under OJEE-2021 is extended.

According to a notification issued by the OJEE, the last date for submission of online application forms for B. Tech. Course (Special OJEE), which was earlier notified as August 10, 2021 is hereby extended up to August 17, 2021 (11.59 PM) and last date for fee payment up to August 18, 2021 (11.59 PM).

“During this period, the candidates, who have already submitted their applications, can log-in to the online OJEE Application Portal using their ID and password, make any correction, if required in the information already filled in by them and also modify, if they want, their choice of examination centres as per their convenience,” the OJEE notification said.

“The interested candidates may kindly note that these dates are final and there will not be any more extension of these dates,” it added.