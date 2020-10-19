A Must-Know Information For All SBI Account Holders; You Will Get Huge Benefits In Future
State Bank of India (SBI) has a website for pensioners (other than staff pensioners) having pension accounts. This website is quite easy to use and it benefits common pensioners. Around 54 lakh pensioners across the country are taking advantage of SBI service. Pensioners can login on the SBI Pension Seva (SBI Pension Services) website and check their pension details.
Services found on SBI Pension Services website:
Pension profile details
- Download Pension / Form 16
- Download arrear calculation sheets
- Transaction details
- Investment related details
- Status of life certificate
- How to register
- Enter your date of birth
- Enter Branch Code of Pension Payment Branch
- Create a user-id (at least 5 characters)
- Registered Email ID, which is presented in the branch
- Now, enter your pension account number
- Enter new password, then confirm password
Pensioners benefits
- SMS alert on mobile phone with pension payment details
- Pension slip through email and pension payment branch
- Life certificate facility available in the branch
- Facility to submit life certificate in any branch of State Bank of India
- EPPO Provision for Defense / Railways / CPAO / Rajasthan Pensioners
- Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)
SBI customers will not go to the bank to open a fixed deposit account, yet their work will be done. SBI online FD customers get many facilities. Investors in SBI Online FD can pay using Net Banking right from home.
(With inputs from jagran.com)