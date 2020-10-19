State Bank of India (SBI) has a website for pensioners (other than staff pensioners) having pension accounts. This website is quite easy to use and it benefits common pensioners. Around 54 lakh pensioners across the country are taking advantage of SBI service. Pensioners can login on the SBI Pension Seva (SBI Pension Services) website and check their pension details.

Services found on SBI Pension Services website:

Pension profile details

Download Pension / Form 16

Download arrear calculation sheets

Transaction details

Investment related details

Status of life certificate

How to register

Enter your date of birth

Enter Branch Code of Pension Payment Branch

Create a user-id (at least 5 characters)

Registered Email ID, which is presented in the branch

Now, enter your pension account number

Enter new password, then confirm password

Pensioners benefits

SMS alert on mobile phone with pension payment details

Pension slip through email and pension payment branch

Life certificate facility available in the branch

Facility to submit life certificate in any branch of State Bank of India

EPPO Provision for Defense / Railways / CPAO / Rajasthan Pensioners

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)

SBI customers will not go to the bank to open a fixed deposit account, yet their work will be done. SBI online FD customers get many facilities. Investors in SBI Online FD can pay using Net Banking right from home.

(With inputs from jagran.com)