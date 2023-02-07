A fantastic news coming very soon for Odisha: 5T Secretary

Bhubaneswar: Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (5T) V.K Pandian today gave a clue of good news coming soon for the people of Odisha.

“A fantastic news coming soon…very soon for Odisha. Jai Jagannatha,” said the 5T Secretary while sharing a video on his Instagram post.

As per Pandian’s post, it can be assumed that Metro Subway Train is likely to be introduced in the State. However, details regarding this will be known only later on.

It is to be noted here that, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday while announcing the Railway Budget for Odisha had announced that the Centre is planning to run Vande Metro trains from Bhubaneswar to Cuttack and Puri for ease of travel.